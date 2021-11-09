In a viral post, Redditors share the TV intros they’d never skip.

A lot goes into making a great and interesting TV show intro. For begin, composer Lenny Williams says the theme tune is “intended to be the show’s hallmark.”

“It’s meant to put you in a good mood. The bell rings and you’re hungry the instant you hear that sound “Those at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts were told by him.

The Kennedy Center noted, “In the best case scenario, when the right individuals have talked to the [right]composer and offered the correct advise, the result can be a song that millions of people sing all over the country and all over the world.”

The images that accompany the theme music have the potential to become famous, as they help create the tone for the show. Consider the idea of the Friends cast lounging on a couch in Central Park in front of a fountain.

The Kennedy Center noted that theme tunes served as a “alarm clock” in the 1950s and 1960s, alerting spectators that their show was about to begin. However, over time, the theme song and its accompanying images came to function as a “commercial” for the show, serving as a “promise” of what was to come.

The issue of TV program intros and theme tunes went viral on Reddit on Monday when Redditor u/Blue Affinity posed the following question to the online community: “What show has an intro so good that you wouldn’t want to skip it? The post has gotten over 13,000 votes and over 14,000 comments so far. Here are some of the most popular responses: Season 1 of True Detective Many commenters thought the season’s theme music, Far From Any Road by The Handsome Family, established the right tone for the show.

“That song is one of my favorites! It’s very creepy and fitting for the season. I’ve seen the first season at least eight times, and I’ve seen every episode. It might be a lot more. Never forget to sing along with the intro “u/Lindaspike said.

“Yeah. This. It’s an excellent opener that sets the tone for the rest of the show “u/highlandviper has been added.

2. Bebop the Cowboy

Tank! by the band Seatbelts is the show’s theme tune. The band was created particularly to provide the show’s soundtrack, according to Cowboy Bebop Wiki.

"That show has finally begun to be watched.