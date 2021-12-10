In a viral post, Redditors share the songs they consider to be masterpieces.

“What is a song you regard to be a masterpiece?” a person with the screenname u/jimmisjumbobumbo asked on Reddit’s popular “Ask Reddit” topic on Thursday.

Redditors have covered a number of genres, including rock, blues, classical, and soundtrack, in the now-viral post, which has gathered over 12,000 votes and over 13,000 comments.

Here are some of the most popular responses, as determined by Reddit users:

Claude Debussy’s “Clair de lune”

According to Britannica, Debussy’s renowned “Clair de lune”—French for “Moonlight”—is the third movement in a four-part piano suite named Suite bergamasque. According to Genius, the work was inspired by Paul Verlaine’s poem of the same name, written in 1869.

“Absolute perfection,” said Redditor u/ChippyVonMaker. “I could listen to it every day.”

“In a beautiful way, this song makes me cry.” “It makes me think about the positive and negative things in life,” u/Zolo106 added.

“A Day in the Life” is a documentary about a day in the life of a The Beatles are a group of musicians who formed in According to Genius, “A Day in the Life” is the penultimate track of The Beatles’ 1967 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, and it is considered “possibly one of the most important single tracks in the history of rock music.” According to Rolling Stone, the song’s lyrics were inspired by the death of Tara Browne, the heir to the Guinness fortune and a friend of the band.

“Yes! The McCartney/Lennon partnership generated so many immediate classics and masterpieces, I promise. “A Day in the Life” and “Hey Jude” are two of the Beatles’ best songs, according to u/Lucky Owl 444.

“When I was in school, my writing professor played this for us as an example of excellent writing.” I’ve always been a huge Beatles fan, but I’d never heard that song before. “Now I really enjoy it,” u/Majestic Bullfrog explained.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”

At the age of 27, Stevie Nicks penned “Landslide” in Aspen, Colorado, according to Genius. “I created it (“Landslide”) for Lindsey [Buckingham]—for him, about him,” the singer reportedly remarked of the song to Q Magazine in 2004. Because it is about us, it is dear to both of us. We’re singing about our life out there.” “Yes!” commented Redditor u/invisiblette. [‘Landslide’ is] beautiful, melodious, and climbs to dazzling heights before gliding blood-curdlingly down—all while conveying a profoundly human message.”” One of Fleetwood Mac’s many excellent tunes. Such is the case. This is a condensed version of the information.