In a viral post, people reveal the “stupidest” ways they failed their driving test.

Driving tests can be nerve-wracking, especially when you think that you are statistically more likely to fail than pass.

According to data issued by the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the pass rate in 2018/19 was 45.8%, the lowest in a decade.

Even though failure is a typical occurrence, it does not make the experience any less demoralizing.

If you’ve lately been denied a driver’s license, though, you could feel encouraged by the fact that many individuals have taken to TikTok to express the humorous ways they’ve also failed their exam.

“I need you guys to tell me the true craziest ways you failed your driving exams since I paid £200 ($275) and waited 3 months to try to a red light and fail in under 5 minutes,” an account called Yourfavouritefoodie said in a video posted on the app on October 6. I didn’t even have a chance to turn.” The video has had 773,300 views since its release, and more than 3,500 people have responded to Yourfavouritefoodie’s appeal by sharing why they failed their test.

“Spoke to a homeless man who asked if my test was going okay at red lights,” Sally posted on TikTok.

@yourfavouritefoodiee

#therapy #ifidontlaughillcry #ukdriving #ukdrivingtest #drivingtest #drivingtestfail #crying #help #ukdriving #ukdrivingtest #drivingtest #drivingtestfail

Julie Rae’s original sound

“I got frightened and forgot which side of the road you drive on so started driving on the right side of the road,” Tash Prowse said.

“I failed before I got out of the test center because it started raining and I didn’t know how to put my wipers on, so I couldn’t set off,” Therealgc89 said.

“I failed right at the end of my test by turning into the no entry of the driving centre,” Cleo Cooper said, explaining that she was close to passing.

“I stalled 5 times at traffic lights on a hill start because I was trying to go off in third, not first,” Nicole explained.

“I failed before I even left the test center on a parallel park, then sobbed and tried to bribe the instructor,” Danileewhiskin explained. This is a condensed version of the information.