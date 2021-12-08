In a viral post, a woman was praised for introducing her newborn to her mother after her husband missed the birth.

When her husband, who missed the birth of their son, became enraged after learning that her mother had met their child before him, she resorted to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section.

In her post, which earned over 12,000 votes, Redditor u/Depressed-Side3077 explained that her husband had to fly out of town for work. She mentioned that they live closer to his family, and he assured her that they would be happy to assist her with the kid if she needed it.

“He then demanded that I pledge not to allow anybody else meet our son for the first time in person before him save his stepmom, who was meant to be there for me, and I obliged,” she wrote.

When the Redditor gave birth, she stated her husband’s stepmother was with her, but once she and her kid were settled in, she asked that she only call if there was an emergency. u/Depressed-Side3077 wrote that she called and asked her mother for help because she was overwhelmed, which she did.

The first few days after a baby is born are frequently exciting, but they may also be challenging for new parents. A Care.com article listed the several areas in which a new parent could benefit from assistance.

Meals, cleaning assistance, and self-care encouragement are just a few of the ways someone might assist a new parent.

“Even if the baby arrives on time,” the article says, “the adjustment at home might still feel stressful.”

While she communicated with her husband while he was away, he was aware that his stepmother had not stayed with her, but she did not inform him that her mother had stayed with her to assist her. She claimed she didn’t inform him because she was afraid of his reaction and wanted to wait until he returned home to discuss it.

“Once he met my mom, he was very unhappy that I broke his promise by not allowing others meet our son before him,” u/Depressed-Side3077 posted. “I stated that I needed help, and he brought up his stepmom, but I replied that she dropped me off and left that’s it.”

