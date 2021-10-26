In a viral post, a woman tells her husband to ‘Wipe Better’ after he complained about her pads.

After her husband complained about how she disposed of her feminine products, the woman claimed in a now-viral Reddit post that she instructed him to “wipe better.” The issue astounded commenters, but many swiftly sided with the wife.

“AITA for telling my spouse I’ll dispose of my feminine products when he wipes better?” Redditor u/throwaway58895 questioned on the renowned Reddit community “Am I The A**hole.” There have been approximately 19,000 votes and over 2,600 comments on the topic.

The woman introduced herself as a homemaker who had recently given birth at the start of the article.

“I just had a baby, so I’m still bleeding,” she explained, “and I can’t wear tampons because I have a tilted cervix, so I wear pads.” “When I change my pad, I wrap it in toilet paper and, most of the time, the wrapper from the previous one, but sometimes just toilet tissue.” The wrapped pads inside the wastebasket are visible to those using the bathroom because their dog recently broke the lid off of their trash can. Her husband finds this “disgusting,” according to the post. “When my husband goes to the bathroom and sees the bloody tissue that my pad is wrapped in, he always tells me it’s incredibly horrible and he doesn’t need to see that,” she continued.

He went on to say that no one should be able to see his wife’s “period,” but she clarified that the bleeding is due to the fact that she had just given birth, not her monthly menstrual cycle. However, the battle went on.

“I told him that when he learns how to wipe better and I don’t have to scrub sh*t stains out of his underwear, I’d start disposing of my pads the way he wants me to.”

Her spouse was so outraged by the remark that he began sleeping in the guest room.

The Redditor revealed in one of her replies that she had given birth eight days prior to making the post. The bleeding she’s experiencing is known as lochia, according to some of the comments.

The Cleveland Clinic said on its website that lochia changes color and consistency at different stages after giving birth. The internet site. This is a condensed version of the information.