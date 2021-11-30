In a viral post, a woman kicks out her father and stepmother who want to name their children after deceased siblings.

When kicking out her father and his wife after the couple stated they planned to name their future twins after the Redditor’s departed brothers, a woman took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section.

No-Importance8463 explained in her post with over 11,000 votes that her younger brother, sister, and mother died in an accident eight years ago. Since their deaths, she and her father have drifted apart. Her father refused to go to treatment and chastised her when she started seeing a therapist a few months after the accident, according to the Redditor.

No-Importance8463 revealed that her father remarried two years ago to a lady she dislikes. Her stepmother allegedly told her father not to invite her to the wedding.

“When mom married my father, she assumed that the money he spent on her and the house he lived in were his (he never said it was, she simply assumed),” wrote No-Importance8463. “My mother left me a sizable inheritance in her will, which I put to good use by investing and working in the software industry, so I’m in good shape.” In response to one of the comments, No-Importance8463 stated that she too gave money to her father on a monthly basis.

Her father and his wife are expecting a boy and a girl, she wrote. Her father announced at the couple’s gender reveal party that the twins will be named after No-brothers. Importance8463’s

No-Importance8463 was “shocked” and said it was “strange” that the twins were named after her brothers, to which her father’s wife ordered her to quit being envious.

“At this point, I’m pissed,” she wrote, “so I ignore her and tell my father how he used to always defend me but now [lets]his wife belittle me, how hurt I was he didn’t invite me to his wedding, how he never once said he was proud of me or even a thank you or I love you after I bought this house for him,” she wrote.

No-Importance8463 then went on to tell that her father had urged her to leave the house, and that just as she was ready to depart, her stepmother called after her. Then No-Importance8463 returned to her father and informed him that he and his wife had. This is a condensed version of the information.