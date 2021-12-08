In a viral post, a woman defends her decision not to allow her daughter to be alone with her mother-in-law.

People who saw a woman’s viral post under Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section backed her decision not to let her mother-in-law spend time with her daughter unsupervised.

Pep-rika221 of Reddit said in her post, which earned over 11,000 votes, that she and her husband, J, have a 10-month-old daughter named C. Since the child’s birth, her mother-in-law (MIL) has been wondering when C will get her ears pierced, according to the Redditor. C will not get her ears pierced unless she specifically requests it, according to pep-rika221; however, her mother-in-law disagrees.

“She believes I’m hypocritical because of all my piercings (many on both ears, plus my nose), but my own mother wouldn’t allow me get my earlobes pierced till I was ten,” pep-rika221 stated. “My mother-in-law had both of her SILs’ (sisters-in-law) ears pierced when they were babies, and she often says how ‘it’s better since they won’t remember it.'” pep-rika221 mentioned that her spouse has always been supportive of her decision to have their daughter’s ears pierced.

The problem began when pep-rika221 overheard her mother-in-law discussing something with C.

“As I was walking down the stairs, I overheard MIL and C discussing how ‘they’re going shopping and getting her some nice earrings.'”

Pep-rika221 then informed her mother-in-law that this would not be the case, and that if she would not respect her boundaries, she would ask someone else to watch after C.

An article published in Today’s Parent detailed a few possible strategies for couples who are dealing with an in-law who oversteps boundaries.

One of the arguments mentioned was that couples should work together. Even before they set limits with their in-laws, both parties should be on the same page when it comes to how they plan to parent their children.

When something goes wrong, the piece recommends having an open and honest discussion, but this may not always be possible. Andrea Ramsay Speers, a psychotherapist who works with families and marriages, believes it’s time to find a caretaker who will follow the parents’ instructions.

In the meantime, pep-rika221 revealed that her mother-in-law had been attempting to take C out on a date. This is a condensed version of the information.