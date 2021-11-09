In a viral post, a woman considers suing her boyfriend for not paying her medical bills.

A lady recently asked the Reddit community if she could sue her boyfriend for hospital fees incurred as a result of a medical emergency that he created, even if it was by accident.

The post has gotten a lot of attention on the site’s “Am I the A**hole” section, with thousands of likes and comments. The comments area, in particular, has taken on a life of its own, with the top-voted comment alone receiving over 10,000 upvotes.

The conflict detailed by the Redditor, u/LastConcentrate372, a 21-year-old woman, is specifically about her severe peanut allergy—and the medical bills associated with it.

According to the non-profit Food Allergy Research & Education, peanut allergies are “the most frequent food allergy in children under the age of 18 and the second-most common food allergy in adults” (FARE). According to the organization, “up to 2%” of youngsters have a peanut allergy, and for the majority of them—roughly 80%—the illness will last until adulthood.

Furthermore, the medical costs connected with peanut allergies, particularly severe ones, might be prohibitively expensive. Between 2011 and 2015, the “yearly ‘all-cause healthcare costs” for people with peanut allergies were “nearly twice” compared to those without the allergy, according to Allergic Living. In addition, a box of two EpiPens, which are often used to treat anaphylaxis, can cost several hundred dollars.

With this in mind, Redditor u/LastConcentrate372 finds himself in a difficult situation. She continues by stating that she has been in a four-year relationship with her partner, who is 24 years old. They “don’t have a lot of money” because they are both in college. She goes on to explain that she has been “deathly allergic to peanuts” for “her entire life.” “I’ve been very careful,” she says, “and I’ve only had to use my EpiPen twice in my entire life.” “My boyfriend is aware of this, but he continues to consume peanut goods,” explained the Redditor. “I just make careful not to kiss him on days when he’s had something peanut.” She continues, “I never liked that he just didn’t stop,” because it put her in risk, but she “couldn’t push him.” The Redditor’s boyfriend allegedly “came over into [her]dorm and… kissed [her]” on the day of the incident. But only for a few moments. This is a condensed version of the information.