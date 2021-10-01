In a viral post, a woman claims that her teen brother’s ex-girlfriend broke into the house with a birthday cake.

After recounting a story of her 17-year-old brother’s ex-girlfriend sneaking into her home to surprise him with an undesired cake and balloons, a woman’s post on Reddit’s popular “Am I the A******” thread went viral.

“AITA for refusing to withdraw charges against a 16 yo?” suggested user ThrowRA danglovesick to the public. Since being posted two days ago, it has received almost 24,800 votes.

Her 17-year-old brother moved in with her, 25, and her spouse, 26, after their parents perished in an accident last February, according to the post. Her brother was deeply affected by their deaths, she claimed, but he wasn’t ready to go to therapy just yet. After the funeral, he did, however, split up with his 16-year-old girlfriend.

The girl didn’t take the breakup well, according to the Redditor, and informed her brother that what he needed to heal was “some love.” She then stated that her ex began dumping gifts off at her brother’s house, causing him to become visibly concerned and uneasy.

Stalking is defined as “engaging in a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for his or her safety or the safety of others, or to suffer serious emotional distress,” according to the Department of Justice.

According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, roughly 22% of stalking victims were stalked by a former partner. According to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, stalking victims might develop post-traumatic stress disorder, and one out of every seven victims is forced to relocate as a result of their victimization. Insomnia, anxiety, sadness, and social dysfunction are all common symptoms of stalking victims.

“The worst thing happened last Friday; it was my brother’s birthday, and my husband and I decided to take him out,” said the writer. “When we got back, he went to his room and came down sprinting as soon as he finished.”

She revealed that the ex had broken into their home and entered the bedroom of her brother. She stated in the post that the girl had “arranged his room with images of him with her, their friends, and our family, put some balloons in there, and was waiting for him with a cake.”

