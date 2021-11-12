In a viral post, a woman claims that her sister is attempting to steal the name of her own’miracle’ baby.

After she informed her sister the name she chose for her baby boy, and her sister said she wanted to name her kid the same, one woman turned to Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” topic for assistance.

In less than 18 hours, the post received almost 10,200 votes and 1,100 comments, with commentators agreeing with the poster, who did not divulge his or her identity.

u/AdventurousTop7565, a Redditor, explained that she and her spouse are expecting their first child together. She claimed the kid is due in a few weeks and that they found out they were expecting after the first trimester.

During the announcement, the Redditor stated that she and her husband informed everyone that they were expecting a boy and that they had chosen a name.

The message went on to say that the woman’s sister had tried unsuccessfully for more than five years to conceive her third child. Due to problems, the Redditor’s sister began IVF treatments in the hopes of becoming pregnant.

“Turns out she found out she was pregnant 5 weeks after me and announced her pregnancy a little over a month after us,” according to the post. “When she found out she’s having a boy, we were both overjoyed at the prospect of our children growing up to be best friends.” Until a few weeks ago, everything was going swimmingly.” When the woman’s mother arrived to help set up the nursery, she informed her that her sister “truly loved the name” she and her husband had chosen and had decided to use it. Her mother then inquired as to what she intended to change her son’s name to, since having two sons of the same age with the same name would be confusing.

The woman told her mother that she and her husband’s “hearts were set,” but then she got a call from her sister. During the talk, her sister informed her that because this was her “miracle baby,” she should have first dibs on any name she wanted.

“I told her she could name the child whatever she wanted.” This is a condensed version of the information.