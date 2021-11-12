In a viral post, a woman claims that her husband refuses to give up streaming services in exchange for baby formula.

Budgets for families set spending limits and might give you a sense of how much money you have. Throw A3632ESD4 took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic to express her dissatisfaction with her husband’s refusal to discontinue his streaming subscriptions for the sake of their tight budget.

She stated in her post, which has received over 16,000 votes, that she is the breadwinner for her family. Her husband is a stay-at-home dad who looks after their toddler and 9-month-old baby. Throw A3632ESD4 mentioned that money is tight, and when she tried to talk to her husband about canceling all but one of his various streaming subscriptions, they got into a fight.

Money can cause fights between couples, according to CNBC, but adopting a family budget might help ease some of that tension.

The source offered some advice on how to create a budget. Couples should make a list of their spending and income, according to the article. Couples were urged to explore what they could maintain and what they could trim once they had a rough overview of their spending. The final two techniques for maintaining a healthy budget were to stay organized and track expenses.

Due to her tough financial condition, the Redditor rarely bought anything for herself.

“I keep forgetting to buy hygiene products and only have one pair of nice shoes,” she added. “I can’t remember the last time I bought something nice for myself, and just thinking about going shopping for necessities makes me feel awful.” Throw A3632ESD4 said that after she urged her husband to pick one subscription to keep, he “threw a fit” and labeled her “stupid” for believing that streaming services are to blame for the family’s financial woes.

The Redditor stated that she paid more than $80 each month for streaming services, but her spouse claimed that their finances were stressed due to her beauty purchases.

“I got irritated when he pointed out that I squander money on makeup and stressed that he cannot and WILL NOT be bought with money no matter how desperate he is,” Throw A3632ESD4 said.

She went on to say that he claimed that having access to streaming services was a right, not a privilege, because he had paid for them. This is a condensed version of the information.