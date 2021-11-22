In a viral post, a woman claims that her husband criticizes her for eating less after weight loss surgery.

The woman revealed that she had weight-loss surgery in 2019 in a post on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic on Sunday under the moniker u/Separate-Shock-1441. “The surgery shrunk [her]stomach so [she]can’t eat a lot,” she added. There have been over 9,500 votes and over 1,100 comments on the topic.

Weight reduction procedures are used to “physically limit the quantity of food the stomach can contain,” as well as “shorten or bypass portion of the small intestine, which limits the amount of calories and nutrients the body absorbs,” according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy are two common weight-loss surgeries.

Because she eats quickly, the Redditor frequently has to carry leftovers home when she goes out to eat. This irritates her husband, according to her post.

“It irritates my spouse when I order dinner and bring it home,” she explained. “He believes it’s a waste of food and money,” says the narrator. In fact, the pair recently had a fight about it.

“I ordered a chicken dish when we went out to dinner with friends recently. I was feeling stuffed and asked for a box. When the waitress hands me a box, I notice my husband rolling his eyes. He examines the remaining food and remarks that there are many individuals who would appreciate a supper. “I began to feel humiliated and apologized to my pals,” she explained.

“On the drive home, my husband and I had a big fight about the evening. “He says going out to eat isn’t fun now that I’ve had the operation,” the Redditor shared.

“[Am I the a**hole] for taking leftovers home?” she wondered.

Many others jumped to her defense in the comments section.

“NTA [not the a**hole],” says the narrator. Is your husband planning on sending your leftovers to hungry children?” u/NUT-me-SHELL enquired.

"NTA—your hubby is WEIRD," said commenter u/Alarmed-Hamster-4047. My husband and I both get to go through boxes on a regular basis! It's only a blip on the radar.