In a viral post, a woman claims she ‘raised’ her little sisters after their parents died, but a friend disagrees.

After a recent scenario with a friend’s sister, who claimed she did not “raise” her younger twin sisters after their parents died, a woman’s post on Reddit went viral. On the popular “Am I the A**hole?” (AITA) forum, the woman, u/throwboone58, explained the circumstances.

The article, which has received over 12,000 votes, claimed that the woman’s parents perished in a vehicle accident when she was 18 years old. She claimed she was left to care for her 11-year-old twin sisters on her own.

Their parents had left them a “very big life insurance payout and a wealthy trust,” which would aid them with housing and living expenses for many years, according to the woman. She said she spoke with her parents’ financial advisor, enrolled in college, and started working part-time.

“I realized I wasn’t capable of caring for my sisters full-time, and we had no one else to turn to,” the post continued. “So, with the help of a counselor, I explained the situation to them and enrolled them in a private boarding school. I kept track of them throughout their education, spending as many weekends and vacations with them as possible.” The woman claimed she went to as many of her sisters’ recitals and sports as she could and was “extremely interested in their lives” in general. She also stated that she had planned therapy sessions for each of them and that she had gotten updates from their guidance counselor.

The post went on to detail how a recent incident between her and her friend’s family became unpleasant when her friend’s sister claimed that she didn’t “raise” them.

“I said ‘I raised my sisters’ somewhere in the conversation, and my friend’s sister disagreed,” the message said. “She claimed the boarding school was responsible for their upbringing and that I shouldn’t take credit for it.” The woman claimed that she “fulfilled the duties of a parent” by raising her children from the age of 11.

"She called me an a**hole for pretending to be a parent," the message wrote, adding, "I give'real parents' a poor reputation." "After that, the weekend went south, and I didn't feel at ease. My friend and his parents support me, but my sister is now engaging in passive aggressive behavior on social media. AITA?"