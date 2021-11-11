In a viral post, a woman claimed that her boyfriend called ‘Girls Night’ sexist.

Don’t get in the way of a woman’s pals. A Redditor asked on the “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic if she should end “ladies night” with a story that captivated the community.

“Hello, I’ve been seeing this person “will” 27M for months,” remarked user S-Ad3531. ” We don’t live together, but we get together every weekend at my house. When he asked what we were doing on Friday, I told him I wanted to host a GNI because it was my time.” Her boyfriend asked what she was talking about and then told her that the concept of a girls night out is “sooo 1950s” and that she should “stop pushing and advocating for those events as they are sooo toxic and flat out reek of misogyny.” The woman stated that she was “shocked,” but that she would go on with her plans. He offered to join in and make it a couple’s night, but she declined.

“Instead of being embarrassed of myself, he labelled me a sexist and misogynistic for having a girls night in and made it so evident,” she added. “He warned my mentality will bring me problems in the future, especially if I act like that at work.” After they argued, the man allegedly hung up on her and requested for time to contemplate “what he had found out about my nature,” despite her attempts to call and apologize. “[Throwaway since he has my et major accounts password],” the original poster added, causing worry among commenters.

A toxic relationship is defined as “any interaction between people who don’t support each other, where there’s conflict and one wants to undermine the other, where there’s competitiveness, where there’s contempt and a lack of cohesiveness,” according to Time.

Many others praised the woman’s decision to keep girls night alive and thriving in the now-viral post, which has over 16,000 upvotes and nearly 5,000 comments. The man’s reaction was judged “toxic” and a “red flag” by them. “How is Girls Night sexist?” says NTA. Soft-Worldliness-466 penned an essay. “No offense, but you’ve stated that you’ve only been dating for a few months, and he throws a tantrum because you chose to spend time with your friends over him. This is a condensed version of the information.