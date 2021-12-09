In a viral post, a Redditor shares a major vacuum-sealed packing fail.

When they wanted to cut the vacuum-sealed bags open at the airport, a tourist who believed they could save room in their carry-on luggage by utilizing vacuum-sealed bags generally used for food had to undertake some problem-solving.

“I thought I was being a pretty smart person by vacuum sealing all my apparel,” oldhouse98 wrote in their post, which got over 13,000 votes on the “Today I F**ked Up” Subreddit.

“It took me hours to fold and seal everything, and the bags cost me about $20,” oldhouse98 explained.

They wrote that they didn’t expect to be asked to cut the bags apart and that they expected the bags could be scanned instead. They were told to cut all of the bags open, but they couldn’t fit anything back into the carry-on bag, according to the Redditor.

“I said to them, ‘I imagine you guys receive this all the time,’ and one of them answered, ‘No, not really,'” oldhouse98 added. “Everyone was staring at me as if I were a moron.” I had to spend a lot of money on a larger piece of luggage and then check it at the gate.” Vacuum-sealed garment bags are allowed to be packed with carry-on and checked luggage, although they are not recommended, according to the Transportation Security Administration’s website.

“If more inspection is required, we may have to open the sealed luggage,” TSA official Lisa Farbstein told The Washington Newsday. “Perhaps something within the sealed bag set off an alarm, necessitating further scrutiny.” Items authorized in a checked suitcase may not be permitted in a carry-on bag.

If there are security concerns, an item that is typically approved may be subjected to additional screening or not let through the checkpoint, according to the TSA website.

Many people were curious about how oldhouse98 planned to pack their stuff when they went home, and they answered that they would buy a suitcase once they arrived at their destination.

“I planned to buy a suitcase from a designer store that was not available in my city at my destination, and then check my bag on the way back,” the Redditor stated. “Now that I think about it, I believe it was the TSA.” This is a condensed version of the information.