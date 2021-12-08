In a viral post, a Redditor refuses to dye her hair and covers her tattoos for her sister’s wedding.

A family conflict erupted after a Redditor turned down her sister’s request to hide her tattoos and pink hair for a wedding. Since it was posted on Tuesday, the post explaining the scenario, written by u/Salty-Enthusiasm5986 on Reddit, has received almost 9,200 votes and 1,030 comments.

Salty-Enthusiasm5986 revealed in the now-viral article that her sister was getting married and had asked her to be a bridesmaid. She also revealed that the bridesmaids’ dresses were backless, pink, and orange, and cost around $150.

“I’m not a big fan of pink,” the post stated, “but it’s a dress, so I can handle it.” “As is customary at weddings, bridesmaids are expected to cover the cost of the gown. The gown was $150. Paying $150 for a dress I’ll never wear again is already a tremendous cost for me.” Redditor Salty-Enthusiasm5986 then went on to say that she has tattoos visible on her arm, hand, and back. She also mentioned that she had pink highlights in her brown hair, but that her sister didn’t like them.

Salty-Enthusiasm5986 said, “My sister asks that I colour my hair brown and get rid of the pink highlights.” “She also demands that I conceal my tattoos with body makeup because she doesn’t want me to appear in the wedding photos with pink hair and tattoos, and bridesmaids are meant to look sophisticated.” People would focus more on her “crazy style than the bride and groom,” according to Redditor Salty-Enthusiasm5986. Her sister also informed her that if she kept her pink hair and didn’t cover her tattoos, people would focus more on her “crazy style than the bride and groom.” Salty-Enthusiasm5986 assured her sister she wouldn’t be doing one of those things, according to the message. She claimed that her sister became agitated and told her that she should appreciate her position as the bride.

“‘What do you mean you’re not?” her sister, according to the Redditor, said. “‘You bought a dress you don’t like, and you don’t mind covering up your tattoos and dying your hair for a while? Try to see where I’m coming from; it’s not like you can’t dye your highlights back when the wedding is over.'” Salty-Enthusiasm5986 said in the post that she replied to her sister that she had asked her to. This is a condensed version of the information.