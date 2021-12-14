In a viral post, a Redditor claims she was written up for discussing salary with coworkers.

The Redditor, who goes by the moniker u/spicymemories19, posted a snapshot of the employee warning report she received at the time to Reddit’s “Anti Work” thread on Monday. The Redditor was written up for “insubordination,” “policy infractions,” and “other,” according to the report. The post has received over 39,000 votes and 1,800 comments so far.

In their statement, the employer alleged that the Redditor “cause[d]strife among co-workers” by “discussing salary with co-workers.” The Redditor, on the other hand, maintained that this never happened.

“On a Monday, I was summoned to management’s office, where my boss informed me she was’very disappointed with me,'” she explained in the post’s comments section.

“I inquired as to why, because I had no notion what I had done.” “I was then told that over the weekend, I texted all of my coworkers and told them how much I made/asked them how much they make,” she went on to say.

Her manager accused the Redditor of lying when she claimed that she didn’t have the phone numbers of her coworkers.

“I then informed her that money was being discussed and that I had overheard the conversation. She inquired as to who was talking about salary, and I refused to tell her. Then she said, and I quote, ‘tell me who told you their pay or I’ll write you up.’ “I told her she could do whatever she wanted,” the Redditor stated.

The Redditor said that her employer “limited [her]hours” after she was written up.

“I was aware that getting penalised for discussing pay was illegal, and as soon as they issued me the write-up, I brought it up to management,” u/spicymemories19 told The Washington Newsday.

“Management tried to talk me down and give me the runaround right away, saying, ‘Maybe it isn’t legal in some places, but since we placed the policy in the handbook, we are protected.’ “I knew that wasn’t true at the time, but I needed the money so badly that I accepted the write-up and moved on,” she added.

