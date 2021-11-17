In a viral post, a Redditor called Wife Petty for giving their son her maiden name.

After a guy claimed his wife gave their son her maiden name after an argument, a post on the Subreddit “Am I the A**hole” went viral and sparked an internet debate concerning a child’s last name.

The Redditor u/00 throwaway explained in his post, which earned over 11,000 votes, that he has a 16-year-old son from a previous marriage and pays to his son’s college fund with his kid’s grandparents. He claimed that the problem came when his three-year-pregnant wife proposed they borrow money from their college fund to pay for a c-section at a private hospital.

The Redditor added, “I rebuffed her request and refused to even negotiate.” “She complained that I didn’t seem to care about her or our son’s health, despite the fact that there was nothing to be concerned about.” Although there are hazards involved with various medical procedures, u/00 throwaway9 is confident in the quality of the local and free hospitals. She, on the other hand, was adamant about having the baby in a private hospital.

“I tried reassuring her by stating she’ll be alright,” u/00 throwaway9 wrote, “but she countered that I have no idea what it’s like and told me that if I refuse to contribute money toward the cse, I shouldn’t be surprised if she puts her maiden name on our son’s [birth certificate]instead of my family’s name.”

The Redditor’s wife gave birth to their child at a local hospital shortly after their fight, and he was not allowed to be present.

“I only saw my son when she came home, and I was horrified to find she went ahead and placed her maiden name on the birth certificate,” the message reads.

In front of her family, u/00 throwaway9 labeled her “petty” and “vengeful.” While the Redditor’s wife’s mother didn’t agree with what was written on the birth certificate, she did tell the Redditor that money might have been taken out to pay for the private hospital.

