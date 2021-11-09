In a viral post, a parent receives support after defending his son against the HOA.

A homeowners’ association (HOA) is in charge of maintaining property and common facilities in some communities. As a result, the HOA has restrictions for its inhabitants, and one resident expressed his displeasure with them in a viral post on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” Redditor ANsdinfd explained in their post, which has received over 17,000 votes, that their HOA imposed a 9:45 p.m. curfew for anybody under the age of 18. According to them, the rule was enacted to prevent children from drinking and using drugs in parks.

The Redditor, however, stated that the curfew has done little to address the issues that the HOA claims exist.

“The problem got worse after the curfew,” ANsdinfd said, “but now whenever kids lose track of time, they wind up having to stay the night at [a neighbor’s]in fear of getting in trouble with the HOA for breaking curfew.”

Some frequent HOA restrictions that residents may break, according to Bankrate, include rules about vehicles, trash, and design alterations. As a result, if someone is discovered in violation of the rules, the HOA can impose sanctions.

Their 17-year-old son works at a movie theater and typically returns home about midnight, according to the Redditor. While ANsdinfd’s son noted that he frequently works late and consequently violates the curfew, the HOA allegedly told him that “it doesn’t matter.” The son was warned, and in response, he told them to “go to hell” and that he didn’t respect them.

ANsdinfd wrote, “I got a letter with a fine.” “I replied and informed them that I would not be paying.” I received a visit from a HOA member who informed me that if my son continued to breach curfew, I would be punished. I ordered him to f**k off and shut the door.” Despite the fact that the Redditor stated that they should have been more polite when conversing with HOA members, the bulk of the over 1,000 comments disagreed with the group’s regulation. Others, on the other hand, wrote that the Redditor’s response didn’t help their argument.

