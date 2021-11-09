In a viral post, a mother-in-law was chastised for criticizing her one-year-old granddaughter’s appearance.

Recently, a woman turned to Reddit for help with a family issue involving her mother-in-law. The unnamed mother, who goes by the handle u/Exotic-Teaching2576, wrote in her post that she intends to prevent her husband’s mother from visiting their daughter unless she quits criticizing the one-year-appearance. old’s

While her husband agrees that his mother’s behavior is inappropriate, he believes that excluding her from the child’s life is excessive. Redditors took notice of the situation, with the post receiving roughly 10,000 upvotes and 1,100 comments at the time of writing.

The relationship between a mother-in-law and her adult child’s spouse has been depicted in innumerable films, television series, and books. The role can be “difficult” and “frequently tension-filled,” according to Susan Adcox of Verywell Family. “The most important thing for a mother-in-law who wants to get along with her adult child’s partner is to avoid being critical,” she wrote. When it comes to grandkids, this is especially true: “It’s crucial not to regard your grandmother job as another chance to be a mother,” she said, adding that “family ties are no justification for rudeness.” The relationship between this Redditor and her mother-in-law appears to be following some of these common conflict patterns. The problems began, according to u/Exotic-Teaching2576, with something fairly innocuous: her daughter’s naturally red hair color.

“My hubby has lovely ring curls and his hair is red/ginger,” she explained. “My [one]-year-old daughter is a ginger as well. I never considered why my kid would be bothered by her hair color and curls until my mother-in-law brought it up.” Her mother-in-law, she goes on to say, “hates ginger hair.” “She was continuously trying to persuade my husband that his skin was hollow and his hair was unattractive. “This has been going on since I was a kid,” the Redditor added. “My husband had a lot of self-hatred growing up, but he overcame it once his inner circle of friends attempted to raise him up and encourage him to be confident.” A similar pattern of criticism, according to the woman, is continuing, except this time it is directed towards her daughter. When my MIL is around my daughter, she seems to do the same thing she did to my husband. She says things like that. This is a condensed version of the information.