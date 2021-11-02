In a viral post, a man claims to explain why he turned down a kiss during a college football game.

During the Duke-Wake Forest game over the weekend, college football fans caught a peek of an apparently unpleasant moment between a couple.

The camera panned to a pair of Wake Forest supporters who appeared to be a relationship during the game. The lady turns to the man and puckers her lips for a kiss at one point, but the man turns away, as if rejecting the woman.

As the video continued to spread online in the days following the game, a post on Reddit by a person claiming to be the man in the video went viral.

“I’ve gotten texts from high school friends I haven’t spoken to in years, random college classmates, and my sister and mom who have all seen that video, and I’m going to take this brief moment of internet fame to explain what actually happened,” user @wakevsdukefootball wrote on the r/tifu Reddit thread.

The poster goes on to clarify that he and the woman in the video had been dating for approximately a week previous to the game in the post, which has now gotten over 58,000 votes.

“We flirt, hug, kiss a little bit, and so on during the game.” We also have this inside joke where one of us leans in for a kiss and the other person leans away. So, we do our little inside joke, and we have no idea we’re being recorded,” he added.

The author of the post claimed to have created a “throwaway account” so that “people don’t study my post history,” but he does connect visitors to TikTok accounts that he claims belong to both himself and the woman in the video.

“Anyway, the internet is full of jerks, and I haven’t done any work this weekend, so I’m off to do that right now.” At the end of the post, he said, “Peace.”

The post was filled with other people’s reactions to the situation.

“You should completely do this again after you two are married and the priest says “You may kiss the bride,” one user said.

“Thanks for the explanation, but don’t let people poison your mood,” another user said, expressing support for the couple. Yall [sic]appear to be in good shape. This is a condensed version of the information.