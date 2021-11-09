In a viral post, a father expresses apparent outrage over a Nutella birthday cake.

After receiving some hostility from their daughter’s friend after she ate something she was allergic to, one parent resorted to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic.

The Redditor’s daughter, “Emma,” is allergic to strawberries, while her close friend, “Kat,” is allergic to nuts, according to poster aitanutandstraw’s post, which has received 11,000 votes and over 1,000 comments. They each enjoy what the other is allergic to, though.

“Emma received an invitation to Kat’s birthday party [four]months ago, which she accepted,” the Redditor added. “I asked Kat’s mother whether I needed to bring anything for Emma earlier, but she told me that everything would be great.” However, when aitanutandstraw arrived at the party, she discovered that it was strawberry-themed and that the meal contained strawberries. To avoid being exposed to allergens, the Redditor and their daughter fled after giving Kat her present.

It might be challenging for a parent when their child with a food allergy attends a party, but it is their obligation to keep their child safe, according to Healthline.

Parents should connect with the party host before the party, train their child to respectfully decline other treats in case of cross-contamination, and prepare their own child for the party, according to the article.

The article states, “Your major goal is to make sure your child feels like everyone else and that they don’t feel singled out because they have food allergies.” “However, your child must be well-informed about what they are and are not allowed to eat.” Emma’s birthday was recently, and she requested a Nutella cake, which meant hazelnuts would be present in the desert. The Redditor informed Kat’s mother that the cake contained Nutella, but that Kat would have other nut-free dessert options.

“She was aware of this, and everything was great until Kat was sent to the hospital due to [an]allergic reaction,” stated aitanutandstraw. “Kat’s mother had forgotten that Nutella contains nuts and had given Kat a slice while my husband and I were not looking.” The Redditor went on to say that Kat’s mother was upset with her and thought they were “getting back at her” by throwing a strawberry-themed party.

Following the post, aitanutandstraw submitted an update. This is a condensed version of the information.