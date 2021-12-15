In a viral post, a bridesmaid was disinvited from a wedding because she wore black.

After learning that a bridesmaid would be wearing black due to her cultural beliefs, the bride-to-be refused to invite her to her wedding.

u/Life-Leader4543 stated in her viral post, which generated over 10,000 comments on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole,” that her wedding is less than a month away and that her four bridesmaids will be wearing royal blue outfits.

One of her bridesmaids, a coworker of the Redditor, recently lost her grandfather and is conducting a 40-day grieving phase, which includes wearing black.

“My wedding will take place before the 40 days are up, and culturally, my [coworker]thinks she has to mourn and wear black,” wrote u/Life-Leader4543 in her post. “I wondered if the royal blue outfit, which isn’t generally a bold hue, could be an exception. She stated that it will be a problem, and she does not want to offend her culture or traditions.” The bridesmaid requested that the bride wear the same dress in black, but the bride refused because she would “look out of place,” according to the Redditor. u/Life-Leader4543 was unhappy with the bridesmaid’s wearing black and added that there is a dress code against wearing black to her wedding, despite the bridesmaid’s willingness to drop out of the bridal party entirely and merely go as a guest. In response to one of the comments, she also stated that she did not want visitors to wear red.

“I said I’m not comfortable with her coming to my wedding during her mourning phase,” the Redditor added, “therefore it’s best if I uninvite her all together so she can mourn in peace.” “She said I didn’t have to uninvite her; all I had to do was allow her to wear black.” I emphasized that it was in both of our best interests.” While the bride’s friends and sister praised her for her good intentions, they advised her not to exclude the bridesmaid from the wedding.

Despite its prior reputation as a color primarily connected with sorrow, The Knot noted that wearing black to a wedding is often appropriate, even if it is not necessary in keeping with the bride’s dress code.

