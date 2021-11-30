In a viral ‘Life Hack’ video, TikToker encourages parents to burn fake Christmas presents.

The internet is split over one TikToker’s viral “life hack.”

Bennyg7070, a TikTok user, encouraged parents to burn bogus Christmas presents as a means to ensure their children behaved throughout the holiday season, in a post on the platform on Friday.

In the video’s title, he stated, “Christmas is coming, and here is a sure fire technique to ensure your young darlings [are]behaving properly.” The post has received over 21 million views and over 2 million likes thus far.

“Wrap some empty boxes in wrapping paper and pretend they’re presents,” the video’s narrator suggested. “Then throw one of them tiny f**kers onto the flames every time one of them misbehaves.” Benny demonstrates his advise in the video by putting a properly wrapped parcel into his home’s wood stove.

Benny isn’t the first parent to offer this holiday-themed disciplinary method, as it turns out.

After his daughter misbehaved, a YouTuber named Scotty B. went viral in 2016 for letting his kid to believe he had destroyed one of her presents.

He recorded a video of the prank and shared it on YouTube, where it went on to receive more than 560,000 views.

“Sometimes my kids have a hard time following simple instructions. He said in the video’s caption box, “It’s a constant struggle with them to listen to us.” “So, I decided to wrap an empty box and put it under the tree.

He said, “I waited till they didn’t listen [again], and then this happened.” “I adore my children, but they do need to be taught a lesson now and then!” “Best wishes for the holidays!” Despite the fact that Benny’s video received millions of likes, some commenters thought the “life hack” was a little excessive.

“I truly wish this kind of ‘discipline’ would just go away,” NiranSly wrote. “This is such a severe emotional wound for your child.” “Manipulation, absolutely, that’s a terrific technique to keep people under control.” “Forget about it,” robbydontsurf replied.

“You’ve basically just said give them trauma,” Nerdy Guy added.

Others, on the other hand, found it amusing.

Deano replied, “Just ordered a wood burner from Amazon,” followed by a slew of laughing emojis.

“Put coal in the presents so it looks like burned up stuff,” DANOSAUR suggested.

Despina Tsolkas said, “This is GOLD.”

According to Slate, it’s not uncommon for youngsters to go “crazy” around this time. This is a condensed version of the information.