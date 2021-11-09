In a viral four-part saga, a woman who has seen a real-life ‘Bee Movie’ meets cute with Bumblebee.

The internet has gone crazy over a woman’s odd bond with a bumblebee. A woman called Tiana related the story of Bumble, a bumblebee she discovered (and named) while camping with her family, in a video shared on Twitter by The Dodo. Tiana saw Bumble was trapped in the sand after a few moments of observation.

Tiana remarked in the video, “She flies a little bit, but then she crashes.” The only way the bee would make it out of the sand was if [Tiana] assisted in her rescue.

Tiana sought to offer Bumble leaves to step on, but the little bee showed no signs of wanting to leave the safety of Tiana’s palm. Their bond grew quickly. Bumble eventually settled on Tiana’s sunflower and began exploring the tiny area around it. The bee would venture out, but always return to Tiana’s palm for protection.

She explained, “There was this connection and this comfortable feeling of ‘we can trust each other.'”

Bumblebees flap their wings at a pace of 200 times per second, which is comparable to the RPM of some motorcycle engines, according to Mental Floss. They also have to eat practically all of the time.

In his book A Sting in the Tale: My Adventures with Bumblebees, scientist Dave Goulson noted, “A bumblebee with a full stomach is only about 40 minutes from famine.” In other words, if it hadn’t been for Tiana, Bumble might not have survived much longer without flying.

Bumble’s time with Tiana came to an end just when the two had gotten their stride. “‘Oh my my, she just flew away,’ I thought as she walked to the end of my finger, opened her wings, and soared away. The next thing you know, she’s making a complete U-turn and returning the way she came. What I was witnessing astounded me.” The video was first shared on TikTok in June and has since received 7.2 million views. Tiana’s — who has the handle @tiamia10987 on the platform — second day with the bee was recounted in the second video, and Bumble’s initial attempts to fly were shown in the third.

Bumble said his goodbyes in the fourth and final video. That. This is a condensed version of the information.