In a viral first date story, a woman claims she discovered her Tinder date sitting naked in his car.

In a now-viral first date story, a lady claims she once discovered her Tinder date sitting naked in his car.

The bizarre anecdote was uploaded by Ashleigh (@hai im ashleigh_) on TikTok, where it has over five million views and 400,000 likes.

“When your tinder date left for 20 minutes while waiting for a table, claiming he dropped his wallet in the car, and I thought I was being stood up, but actually he was out in his car absolutely naked,” the text overlay on Ashleigh’s video reads.

Ashleigh is seen in the video standing alone in a room, glaring at the camera. As a slightly tweaked rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World” plays in the background, the camera steadily zooms in on Ashleigh’s face, with the chorus ending with “what the f***” instead of “what a wonderful world.” Ashleigh isn’t the only one who has had a bad first date with a Tinder match.

Last month, TikToker Elyse Meyers revealed that she once went on a first date with a Tinder match who “forgot” his cash, leaving Meyers to foot the bill for the 100 hard-shell tacos he purchased in the Taco Bell drive-thru.

“Thank you for this experience, you will never hear from me again,” Myers told her date after the two ate their supper in uncomfortable quiet.

Despite the fact that countless people have had negative experiences with the app, according to The Knot, Tinder is “the top dating site for marriage.”

“Tinder was responsible for connecting 26 percent of newlyweds who met online, maintaining its status as the most popular dating app,” according to The Knot 2020 Jewelry and Engagement Study.

According to the website, the app will have over 57 million users worldwide by 2020.

While the app appears to be the ideal place to find Mr. or Mrs. Right, stories like Ashleigh’s show that being safe while meeting up with a match for the first time is still crucial.

RAINN recommends meeting your date in a public place and sharing the location with a buddy, according to its website. Individuals are also encouraged to drive separately and to tell friends and family about their date's name and dating profile. This manner, if something goes wrong, someone will be aware of it.