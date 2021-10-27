In a video that has been viewed over one million times, an ex-AMC employee reveals how to bring outside food inside theaters.

Even though it is legally not allowed in the cinema, it is normal to see the prices at concession stands and wish you had packed your own food. However, a woman on TikTok went popular after posting tips on how to sneak outside food and drinks inside the theater.

Since being shared on Monday, the video by @t.renns has received over 1.1 million views. The woman stitches a TikTok of a renowned user attempting to sneak her Chipotle bowl into an AMC Theater by hiding it down her trousers.

The woman then went on to say that when she was a teenager, she used to work at an AMC Theater. Employees, she claims, are powerless to prevent people from smuggling food in.

In the video, she says, “We legally can’t stop you from bringing food into the movie theater.” “There’s practically nothing we can do if you just say ‘I have to eat.'” In the comments section of the video, which has over 115,000 likes and 739 shares, there were a lot of mixed feelings.

Employees at movie theaters, according to Slate, find it aggravating to clean up after trash left by patrons who bring in outside food and drinks. Various employees claimed to have uncovered outside food-related waste practically every time they cleaned a theater, according to the article, which was authored by a former movie theater employee.

Staying quiet during the movie, turning off cell phones, and tidying up after the movie are all unspoken norms for moviegoers. However, according to Slate, bringing food into the office and then leaving trash in your seat for a colleague to notice is much too prevalent.

The woman stated in the video that anyone could bring in outside food and beverages since they “couldn’t stop you,” however according to AMC personnel, outside food and beverages are prohibited inside the cinema.

"Every AMC site enforces AMC's 'no outside food and drink' policy," an AMC official told The Washington Newsday. "That policy is posted on our Code of Conduct, which is displayed at all AMC locations and can be viewed in the FAQ area of the AMC Theatres website." The strange ways were detailed by other individuals in the comments.