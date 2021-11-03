In a video that has been viewed over one million times, a mother claims that a cleaning hack gone wrong has left her family “lucky to be alive.”

On TikTok, a woman cautioned others about a seemingly innocent and popular cleaning hack that put her family in risk. In the two days since it was posted, the video has received 1.1 million views, 55,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

TikToker @cleanwithhailee, also known by her first name, Hailee, revealed in the video that she attempted a laundry “hack” to replace her dryer sheets, but the situation culminated in a dangerous overnight wildfire.

This alleged method, which involves fabric softeners and sponges, has gained popularity online in recent years, with many people hailing it as a more environmentally friendly alternative to single-use dryer sheets.

Woman’s Day published an article on the hack in 2015, calling it “cheaper” and “better for the environment” than dryer sheets. Cutting up a few normal sponges and soaking them in a mixture of fabric softener and water is the hack. The sponges are then thrown in the dryer with a load of laundry after squeezing out the extra liquid.

Though many people have hailed the so-called “hack,” Hailee, who is known for her videos on cleaning and household tasks, had a quite different experience.

Her video starts with her soaking the sponges in a mixture of laundry detergent and water. “Hindsight is a wonderful thing!” reads the onscreen text. I’m very aware that this is my fault, so please refrain from making any harsh remarks! This is only for the purpose of raising awareness.” The startling aftermath of the trick is shown in the next frame. A fire appeared to have damaged the TikToker’s dryer, leaving all of the clothing charred and burned.

She claims that this was her first time using dryer sheets and that she had “never had a problem with [her]dryer, in any way, shape, or form” before the occurrence.

“We were awoken this morning to the smell of smoke in the house,” she explained. “Throughout the night, the dryer had been on fire from the inside, steadily burning.” I’m not sure what happened, but it was a scary experience.” In the comments section, she explained that “the dryer wasn’t on all night”—rather, the fire within the dryer continued to burn gently even after it was shut off.

"We're so fortunate to be alive," she continued, cautioning viewers to "be."