In a video that has been viewed over 800,000 times, a cat hilariously parodies the T-Rex from the movie “Jurassic Park.”

“Owl Kitty,” a black 4-year-old cat with the stage name “Owl,” is a natural performer. The cat, whose true name is “Lizzy,” took on the role of a lifetime in a humorous Jurassic Park spoof that caught the internet by storm in a dramatic video that earned over 800,000 shares on Instagram alone.

In the minute-long animation, the curious cat appeared in super-sized shape, standing in for the scary T-rex in an iconic sequence from the 1993 Steven Spielberg picture. The commentary that accompanied the video said, “Life…uh…finds a way.”

Owl Kitty emerged from the night rain and curled herself around the park vehicles, frightening the passengers. To set the tone, the words “when it’s time to feed the cat” flashed across the screen.

When she spotted Sam O’Neil’s character Alan Grant, her tail flipped. When their gazes connected, Owl Kitty became visibly enthralled. “Stay completely still,” he advised Ian Malcom, played by Jeff Goldblum. When Tim (played by Joseph Mazzello) slammed the door shut with a loud “boom,” Owl Kitty moved around the car and snapped to attention. After that, Ariana Richards’ character Lex opened a can of cat food, which is a joyful trigger for almost all cats, and Owl Kitty pushed her way through the roof to reach the food. She rolled on her side, happy and purring after getting her “kill,” and shook the truck around as the T-rex did in the movie. Alan teased the huge cat with a new can of food he grabbed from a pile in the backseat. He hurled the trash into the woods to divert her attention away from the youngsters when he captured her attention.

“OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG It’s fantastic!!!” @sophialovestuna added a comment.

“I believe this is the finest so far!!!!” @josephgattofficial made a post.

“Thank you, whoever makes them,” @breeannemarie added.

