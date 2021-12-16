In a video that has been viewed over 8 million times, TikToker tracks down stolen Christmas inflatables.

After putting AirTags on their stolen Christmas inflatables, a TikToker went viral after chronicling their quest to track them down.

Nyssa, who goes by the TikTok handle @latoxicanys, posted the video on Tuesday, and it has over 8.2 million views.

“Putting these bad boys on my Christmas inflatables because my neighbors’ were stolen over the weekend,” the text read over a photo of new AirTags.

The three enormous inflatables that sat in Nyssa’s front yard were stolen at around 2 a.m., according to her. Nyssa said she was able to pinpoint the position of the stolen decorations because she used Apple AirTags on all of the inflatables.

An AirTag is an Apple attachment that can be attached to any item and used to track its whereabouts. AirTags are commonly attached to car keys, cell phones, wallets, and other valuables.

The AirTag uses Bluetooth technology to ping its location and sends an accurate location to the Find My app on their phone or computer. Bluetooth technology can ping an exact location that appears on the app by using neighboring iPhones.

In the video, Nyssa explains, “We went to the trackers’ address and phoned the cops.”

In the now-viral video, she also stated that the cops were powerless to stop the theft of the inflatables. She further stated that when she arrived at the area of the inflatables, she discovered a significant number of other large Christmas inflatables scattered throughout the apartment complex.

“We found all of these stolen inflatables,” Nyssa stated.

More than 11,500 people commented on the video, with many advising Nyssa to simply return her inflatables without engaging the cops.

“My first mistake was phoning the cops,” one comment read, with over 147,400 likes. “All you have to do now is drive up and retrieve your belongings.” Nyssa replied to the comment with an update video and said that she was able to retrieve her large Grinch inflatable.

“Grinch has returned. “Put trackers on yinflatables,” all’s said the instructions on the screen.

Another popular remark on Nyssa’s video said that the robber strolling up to the front yard was most likely captured by her security cameras.

Nyssa responded with surveillance footage labeled "footage of the tweakers stealing from mine."