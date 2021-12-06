In a video that has been viewed over 6 million times, a woman working out at the gym confronts a man who got too close.

Anna Archer, a fitness influencer, used TikTok to share her followers what she saw at the gym recently. Archer was seen lifting a barbell and confronting a man who, she claimed, continued to walk close to the area where she was working out.

She posted over the video, “This guy kept stepping across the platform where I was working out.”

Chelsie Gleason, a TikToker, released a video in October shutting down a man who was harassing her at the gym, which has had over 50 million views to date. She said in the video, captioned “Being a female is fun,” that a man she didn’t know had been harassing her at the gym for months, according to The Washington Newsday.

A voiceover on the footage shot by Gleason claimed she tried to ignore him this time when he started to interact, but he got in her face. “Don’t come near me,” she said as she hastily dropped the weights. She told The Washington Newsday that this was the first time he had gotten in her face on television.

During Archer’s performance, she captured a man walking behind her.

She said, “Excuse me.” “Could you please refrain from strolling behind the platform while I squat?” “Move forward a little then; you don’t have to go back as far as you think.” He got back to me.

She explained, “It’s where I want to squat.”

“Well, then,” he responded, “that’s where I want to walk.”

She takes a peek around the room before approaching the camera and lowering the barbell.

She remarked over the film, “I left the gym right away lol.”

“Am I too sensitive or was he not disrespectful,” Archer said in the comments underneath the video, before adding, “plus it was an empty gym.”

Many comments on the video backed up the influencer, claiming that it wasn’t just the action of entering into her personal space that was unpleasant, but also his attitude to her questioning him about it.

One commenter remarked, “Literally so simple for him to say ‘okay of course my bad!’ instead of this rudeness.”

Another commenter said, “He was immediately hostile for no reason!!” “You inquired if you were in the wrong. This is a condensed version of the information.