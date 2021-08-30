In a video that has been viewed over 6.8 million times, a woman discusses a dating red flag that has sparked debate on the internet.

The moment her date drove away before she could walk through her front door is captured on video by a woman’s doorbell camera. Unimpressed, she posted the “red flag” incident to her TikTok page, sparking a debate among hundreds about whether or not her date had done anything illegal.

Over the weekend, TikToker Jade (@jadealyzaee) shared the video on her account. The post has already gotten 6.8 million likes and 6.8 million views.

Jade walks to her front door in the beginning of the video. A car driving by in the background can be seen by eagle-eyed spectators when she performs this.

The video’s captioning read, “When your date doesn’t wait for you to get in your house before driving away.”

As she approaches her door, Jade notices that the automobile has vanished. “And he didn’t even wait until I got in the house,” she says as she begins to unlock her door. “I’m ghosting,” says the second red flag.

Jade enters her house at the end of the video.

“Not opening any doors for me” was the first red flag of the evening, Jade stated in the comments section. He did, however, pay, so kudos to him.”

Thousands of TikTokers, unsurprisingly, voiced their opinions in the comments area.

Some commenters agreed with Jade and were surprised that her date left before she got inside.

“Some of your parents didn’t raise you properly,” Charlotte added. “Regardless of who it is, you always wait for the individual to enter the house.”

“It’s basic common decency to wait for everyone to get inside,” Madison agreed.

“Whether it’s a date or not, you should always wait until they’re inside the house,” Breeves advised. “I usually accompany them just to make sure they’re okay.”

Some readers even mentioned how their rideshare drivers waited patiently for them to enter their homes before driving away.

Cindy remarked, “Even my Uber waits for me to walk inside.”

“My cab driver literally waited for me,” TikToker birdtails revealed.

Others, on the other hand, did not believe her date had done anything wrong. Some even claimed she was bad for ghosting him because of this “red flag.”

“You guys ask for too much,” Matthew remarked.

“How about explaining why you won’t be seeing him again?” says the narrator. Sarah enquired. “How about being the wiser of the two?”

That was stated by Kaya. This is a condensed version of the information.