In a video that has been viewed over 6.4 million times, a man is shown ‘abusing 911’ by calling police over a parking dispute.

After video of him contacting 911 over a parking disagreement was released to TikTok, he went viral. Since it was shared on Friday, the video by user @angelo.ofl has received over 6.4 million views.

“This happened while I was waiting for clients at work,” the video’s caption stated.

Angelo, a TikToker, captured a man approaching his car while he sat in the driver’s seat in the video.

As the man approached Angelo’s driver-side window, the on-screen text said, “Got a visit from Karen’s husband.”

“What kind of business do you have here?” the older man said. He said he had employment down the road but needed to wait for his customer. Angelo was then instructed to go where he was “supposed to be and park” by the stranger. The man then informed Angelo that he needed to move his car because he was on a private road.

The man told Angelo, “Get off this street, it’s not a public street.” “And I’d prefer it if you didn’t talk to my wife in the same way you talked to her.” Angelo retorted that his wife had been unpleasant to him, so he had retaliated by being rude to her.

The man told Angelo, “You take this truck and go wherever you want to go since this is private property.”

If it was indeed that serious, Angelo advised the man to contact the police.

The man said, “You got it.”

Angelo then turned the camera back on himself after the man took his iPhone from his pocket. He explained that he was only waiting for his appointment to get ready while sitting in his car. He then returned the camera to the man, telling Siri to “please call 911.” The video finished with Siri confirming that it was dialing 911, and the man walked away from the camera. Angelo said he was two doors down from his client’s house when the man’s wife approached him and began questioning him in a follow-up video.

“When I informed her I was there for work, she became hostile and said things like, ‘Oh, go get your drugs somewhere else,’ and other things,” Angelo explained. “This was a public road, not a private construction.” That was explained by him. This is a condensed version of the information.