In a video that has been viewed over 5 million times, the landlord refuses to believe the tenant’s mold complaint.

After exposing how her landlord refused to acknowledge there was harmful mold developing within her property, a woman on TikTok went viral.

Elena Sretenovic, also known as @talllgurl on TikTok, has earned over 5.7 million views and 3,600 comments since it was released on December 3.

Sretenovic claimed that she and her roommates began experiencing headaches out of nowhere, prompting them to wonder if the house had mold. She stated she decided to acquire an at-home mold test kit after seeing mold movies on her TikTok “for you page.”

She claimed she took a sample from inside the house’s “moldy vent.” Sretenovic presented a photo of the vent that was covered in a greenish-brown sludge in the video. Mold began to grow within the petri dish after 48 hours, as she shown in the video.

Sretenovic said she and her roommates informed their landlord about the mold, but she “gaslit” them by claiming the vent was simply dirty.

The description of the video read, “TikTok pls help we don’t know what to do we’re simply broke college kids.”

Sretenovic claimed in the video that she wanted a mold inspector to check at the vent before it was replaced.

“Please do not touch or replace the vent until it has been inspected,” the text to the landlord stated.

Sretenovic, on the other hand, claimed the landlord disregarded her request by rebuilding the vent, and that she sprayed “lysol on the mold to ‘kill’ it.”

“Meanwhile, you’re all having fevers and frequent migraines,” the text said over a photo of a thermometer with a temperature of 100 degrees.

On December 1, one of their doctors ordered mold exposure testing, and the landlord finally consented to have an inspector come in, she recounted in the video.

In response to the inspection, the landlord stated, “The cost is $249, and if they detect mold, I will take care of everything.” “You will be responsible for the expenses if they don’t find anything.” Many users defended Sretenovic and her roommates for approaching their landlord in the comments, and some even suggested she hire an attorney.

"You can absolutely get an attorney involved, or at the very least threaten to do so, since this is quite serious."