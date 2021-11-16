In a video that has been viewed over 5 million times, an irate shopper freaks out on Walmart employees.

After recording video of an angry customer threatening them and causing a disturbance in front of the store, a Walmart employee in Virginia became viral on TikTok.

The video, which was shared on Saturday by user @mochi fiend, has already received over 5.5 million views and 15,000 comments.

At the start of the video, @mochi fiend can be heard saying, “This man is literally threatening us.” That’s when the man came up to the door and started ranting at the camera.

He said through the glass sliding door, “Look at you guys with your little f*cking phones.” He then began pacing in front of the entrance, yelling, “Give me my product!” to the personnel. The man then stated that he would simply wait in front of the doors until he received his “stuff,” claiming that he would have “all day” to do so. As he waved at the camera, the man remarked, “I’m going to be famous.” Before pacing and demanding for his “product,” he continued to abuse the personnel. An employee in the background indicated they couldn’t believe what was going on.

An employee in the background indicated they wanted to convey an order to other customers but couldn’t because the man was blocking the parking lot door.

Employees discussed how the man attempted to “swing” at their store lead in another video that showed more of the scenario. @Mochi fiend also stated that she wanted to take another customer’s order but couldn’t leave because the man was threatening them.

@mochi fiend remarked to another employee who was blocking the door while the man paced in front of it, “I can’t go take the items to those people because he’s standing here.”

As a Spotsylvania County Sheriff pulled up in their cruiser, she said, “Is he threatening the Walmart employees?” The man then went up to the sheriff and started shouting at him. An staffer on the phone with police in the background informed them that the sheriff had come and thanked them.

Many viewers mocked the irate man in the comments, comparing him to a “dollar store Elon Musk” and “the pretentious evil guy in every 80s movie.”

"This character reminds me of a Disney Channel original movie villain," says the author.