In a video that has been viewed over 5 million times, a student shares a compilation of herself arriving late to class.

When an engineering student reviewed her recorded classes, she was astounded to discover that she had been captured on camera every time she arrived late.

Christine, also known as @christinemarie1509 on TikTok, created a video collection that has nearly five million views.

She is seen walking down to her seat in each single footage before removing her backpack and sitting down.

The writing above the video reads, “And I have the audacity to sit in the front of every class.”

Not everyone thought the video was amusing, and others accused Christine of being nasty.

One viewer said, “You’re really disrespectful.” “I’m hoping your teacher doesn’t like you.” Another person reported that their ex-wife was often late, which contributed to their divorce.

Another commenter added, “It’s not difficult to be on time.”

Christine mentioned she stays up late and snoozes her alarm in the morning in response to some comments in follow-up videos.

“I just have a lot going on, as do a lot of others,” she said in one of her videos, “but engineering school isn’t simple.” “It’s a lot of work, followed by an internship, and I’m currently pursuing a side business.” It’s simply that I’m spending a lot of time late at night working on all the things I need to get done.” Christine apologized for being late in a different video directed at another user, noting that the class she is late for is taught by her favorite professor.

She explained, “I work jobs, I have an internship, and I know how to get everywhere on time.” “It’s only that it’ll be taped and I’ll be able to see it later, and 9:30 is much too early.” A story in USA Today presented some advice for students who are late to class. If someone enters after class has already started, they should enter discreetly and sit at the back or an aisle seat to avoid causing a disruption. Another argument was that no one should ever stroll in front of a professor since it may cause the lecturer to become distracted.

Students that were late were also asked to apologize to the professor and state that they would not do it again.

“To tell you the truth, it doesn’t matter if you overslept or couldn’t find a. This is a condensed version of the information.