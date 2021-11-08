In a video that has been viewed over 3 million times, a woman claims she nearly lost her leg after taking a spin class.

The terrifying experience of one TikToker after a spin class has left viewers speechless.

According to @kofranco_, also known as Kaelyn on the app, the activity nearly cost her her leg due to a rare but deadly ailment linked to hard exercise. Since late last month, the story has gone viral, with the TikToker’s first video on the issue receiving 3.2 million views and nearly 90,000 likes.

The TikToker, in particular, developed rhabdomyolysis, popularly known as “rhabdo.” Despite its rarity, rhabdomyolysis has become more well-known in recent years, coinciding with the meteoric development of spinning, a high-intensity workout that involves a stationary bike, loud music, and dim lighting.

Three “rare occurrences of exertional rhabdomyolysis, each occurring after a first spin session,” according to a 2016 study published in The American Journal of Medicine. Researchers found, based on their examination of the case studies, that “the high-intensity exercise associated with’spin class’ poses significant dangers to beginners.” Rhabdomyolysis is caused by extreme muscular damage, which is why those who engage in intense, vigorous exercise are more likely to get it. “As muscle cells dissolve, they release a protein called myoglobin into the blood,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The kidneys are in charge of eliminating myoglobin from the bloodstream so that urine can drain it out.” However, if there is too much myoglobin in the blood at one time, the kidneys might get overworked, leading to renal failure and even death.

Rhabdomyolysis affects about 26,000 people each year. Extreme muscle discomfort and/or weakness, muscle swelling, and dark, brown, or tea-colored urine are all common symptoms.

Kaelyn’s first video, which went viral, merely gave a hazy description of the harrowing occurrence, saying that she “nearly [lost]her leg and life” the day after a spin class.

Several follow-up videos, on the other hand, supplied viewers with further information.

Kaelyn said it was her first time taking a spin class, but she highlighted that she is a highly active person. “I enjoy bicycling, working out, and staying active, so I figured, ‘Why not give it a shot?'” I stepped off the bike after the class was over, and my legs and knees immediately crumbled. This is a condensed version of the information.