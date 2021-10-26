In a video that has been viewed over 3 million times, a man attends Zoom Court for a suspended license while driving.

The judge was taken aback when a man appeared in Zoom court while driving his car with his suspended license.

A man from Michigan called Kevon Burns appeared in front of five other court attendees in the video, which has now gone viral on social media and has been viewed over 3 million times on TikTok.

“Are you currently driving?” As the driver’s turn signal blinked in the background, Judge Erane C. Washington asked the man in the video. Burns, who was in court on a suspended license, said with a smirk that he was absolutely driving.

The judge stated, “You’re suspended and you’re in court.” “First and foremost, interfering with the court.” As he listened to the judge, a man in the audience smiled.

People found driving a car with a suspended license in Michigan may risk a misdemeanor prosecution. A person with a suspended or revoked license is not permitted to operate a vehicle on a highway or in public locations, according to Michigan automobile code. This includes areas set aside for automobile parking.

Individuals who break the law face fines of up to $500 and up to 93 days in prison in some situations.

Burns began by emphasizing that he wasn’t driving, but rather assisting the car’s owner in parking the vehicle. A blinker could be heard in the background of the footage.

In the footage, the judge tells Burns, “Alright, I’m going to need you to park the automobile and get out of the car.” After that, the video cut to Burns exiting the truck and asking the judge if she’d had a horrible day. The judge said, “I wasn’t having a bad day until you started talking while driving.” “At the same time you’re being detained.” As the judge admonished Burns, the same individual, whose screen name was Tyler Lewis, began chuckling. Lewis’ presence at the hearing is unknown.

Users couldn’t stop commenting on Lewis’s laughter in the background and the fact that Burns was clearly driving in the video’s comments on Reddit, which was posted to the popular “facepalm” thread.

One commenter remarked, "I'm trying to figure out what Tyler's involvement in all of this is."