In a video that has been viewed over 3 million times, a guy confronts a woman who allegedly called him a racial slur.

Since it was posted earlier this week, a contentious video has racked up 3 million views on TikTok. JAMALY (@darkskindrizzy on the app) confronts and demands an apology from a white woman who he claims called him a racial insult in the video.

The event is just one recent example of a growing internet trend in which white people—often women—are caught on tape threatening or otherwise targeting Black persons with hate speech, racist slurs, and/or needless police action.

JAMALY’s video begins with the musician chasing the woman into a Brooklyn pizza shop after the alleged confrontation. “I was simply minding my own thing walking home when this white lady called me the [n-word] and told me to go back to Africa,” on-screen captioning explained. As soon as JAMALY walks into the restaurant, he confronts the woman, challenging her use of the racist epithet. “I’m upset!” shouts the woman in return. “Please don’t bother me! I’m not in a good mood, “She becomes enraged and yells at him. “Please leave me alone,” she says again, pointing a finger at him this time. “Oh my god!” she exclaims as she begins to walk away from the TikToker. “Now you’re afraid, right?” he asks in answer. After she allegedly told the restaurant’s management that the situation is “not fair,” JAMALY cornered her. “Are you ready to die?” the TikToker asks, becoming increasingly enraged. “No! She cries back, “Please leave me alone!” before adding, “I can’t breathe!”” “Who’s the [n-word] now?” JAMALY finally asks. In response, she yells, “Nobody!”

“Nobody, right?” says the TikToker again. “Yes,” she confirms.

He demands an apology for her claimed use of the racist slur at the end of the video. He yells, “Say ‘I’m sorry!” She apologizes and says, “I’m sorry.” On TikTok, the video has received 514,000 likes and over 25,000 comments, indicating that it has a large viewership. Many people praised JAMALY for confronting the woman, claiming that his behavior was justified in light of her reported use of a very discriminatory and insulting epithet.

One commenter commented, “This type of rudeness will no longer be accepted.” “Pay attention!” Others described the video as “pleasing” and “cathartic.” Many others remarked on the irony of the woman’s statement, “I can’t breathe,” which is a slogan used by the Black Lives Matter organization. This is a condensed version of the information.