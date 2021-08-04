In a video that has been viewed over 24 million times, an orangutan steals sunglasses from a zoo visitor.

On TikTok, a video of an orangutan wearing trendy sunglasses that were accidently dropped into her enclosure went viral.

The big ape can be seen sidling over to the shades shortly after they were put into her living quarters in footage submitted to the site by a woman named Lola Testu.

A description accompanying the video explains, “I accidently lost my sunglasses in the orangutan enclosure at an Indonesian zoo.”

Initially, the woman taking the video from above the fence is concerned that the animal may have other plans for her sunglasses.

She is overheard saying, “Oh no, don’t eat it.”

The orangutan, on the other hand, knows better.

She has opened both arms of the shades and is preparing to put them on in a matter of seconds.

“Oh my god, this is great stuff,” the woman exclaims as she realizes what is happening in front of her.

The movie then turns to another view of the orangutan, this time from the front, striking a slick posture with her sunglasses firmly in place.

She may have put them on backwards, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re a striking look for any simian.

The woman behind the camera, who is watching with an unidentified male partner, is astounded by what she is seeing.

She says, “They’re working, they’re working.”

He responds, “Oh my God.”

She exclaims, “This is gold.”

The orangutan is seen later in the video attempting to return the spectacles to their rightful owner.

While things don’t quite go as planned, the woman who owns them doesn’t seem too bothered, having captured a very magical experience with this most unusual of creatures.

@minorcrimes

So I’m missing a pair of sunglasses but have a great story to tell #monke

Lola Testu’s original sound

The video can be viewed by clicking here.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok with the description “So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a really good story,” has received over 24 million views.

Fans have showered admiration on the video’s orangutan star in the comments section.

“I swear they can talk but don’t want to pay taxes,” wrote Ceiling.phan.

“Orangutans look too smart to be caged,” Meghaninzer said.

