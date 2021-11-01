In a video that has been viewed over 20 million times, a mother uses a microphone to embarrass her son at school drop-off.

TikTok has evolved into a platform for anything from dancing to comedy to parents humiliating their kids.

One Texas parent, who goes by the handle @toniaerin, utilizes the app to chronicle her life as a “#Boymom.” She began releasing a series of videos earlier this year in which she would embarrass her 12-year-old son while leaving him off at school.

The videos have received millions of views, with one in particular receiving more than 20 million.

She pulls up to her child’s school in the video and says, “I love you,” to her son. The youngster then turns to face his mother and puts his hood over his head securely.

“No! We’re in the front of the classroom “he stated

His mother yells various “embarrassing” remarks to her son over a karaoke microphone as he exits.

“Don’t forget how much I love you, Ashton,” she added. “I’ve loved you since I pushed you out of me hoo-hah,” she says. “Used a karaoke microphone and my only regret is that there weren’t more youngsters around!” she captioned the video. @toniaerin stated in the comments that Ashton “enjoys every minute of this and is disappointed when I don’t disgrace him.” Some individuals in the comments chastised the mother, claiming that her actions could lead to the child being bullied.

“Why do individuals behave in this manner? People will be bullied, and it will be your responsibility, for example “a commenter stated

Others, on the other hand, expressed their approval, claiming that the movie reminded them of their own childhood.

“When I was getting dropped off for middle school, my father used to embarrass me like this… he passed my freshman year, huh [sic]. I miss it when he used to do this “one of the commenters stated.

Other videos show @taniaerin saying embarrassing things to her son as he gets ready for school.

“Today is day five of not eating your boogers, let’s go for day six,” she stated in one from early September.

This mother and son duo isn’t the only ones who have experienced the humiliating side of social networking.

Another mother took to TikTok in October to say that it was her daughter, not the other way around, who embarrassed her on social media.

