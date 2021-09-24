In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a woman says that a restaurant isn’t the right place for an autistic child.

A video circulating on TikTok purporting to show a mother being questioned over her children’s purportedly terrible behavior has infuriated viewers. The video, which can be accessed here, has been viewed 2.2 million times and has over 73,000 likes since it was posted four days ago.

According to TikToker @bamskye2426’s viral video—and her multiple follow-up videos—she was eating at a restaurant with her kids, as well as her friend and their child, at the time of the event. The group was then approached by a woman who began “having a tantrum over [the]youngsters talking and laughing.” The TikToker makes it clear in her video that her closest friend’s child, who was there for the meal, suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

ASD is diagnosed in about one out of every 160 children worldwide, encompassing a wide range of manifestations and experiences. Despite the fact that autism is a fairly common diagnosis, “people with autism are frequently subjected to stigma, discrimination, and human rights violations.”

Midway into the argument, @bamskye2426 informs the woman that they have “an autistic child at [their]table.”

The woman said, “I understand.” “This is not the place,” she quickly adds.

She advised, “Take them to Chuck E. Cheese.”

The TikToker observed in the video’s onscreen captions that the youngsters “weren’t yelling” and “didn’t leave the table.”

Following the event, the woman allegedly “demanded and received free food.”

The actions that allegedly prompted the woman’s collapse was apparently shown in a follow-up video. Two youngsters are featured in the video simply laughing and playing with one another.

Thousands of fans have sent supportive comments on @bamskye2426’s videos.

In a popular comment, @GingerDD commented, “This has always bothered me.” “If you don’t want to hear anything, don’t go to a family restaurant.”

Some referred to the woman as “ableist” and “bigoted,” while others noted that the restaurant where they were seated was clearly a casual, family-friendly institution.

Several parents and relatives of children with ASD also expressed their displeasure with the woman’s behaviour in the comments area. @user3810673334654 commented, “If she had said that to me about my ASD kid, she would have caught these hands.”

Many others pointed out that, strangely, the woman's confrontation was producing far more "racket and disorder" than the children.