In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a doctor reveals the worst thing he has ever done on the job.

One of the toughest things a doctor in the United Kingdom has had to do in his professional career is treat a man with a prolonged erection.

Dr. Karan Raj, a surgeon for the United Kingdom’s National Health Service with over 4.2 million Tiktok followers, encourages users to ask him questions on the platform.

Dr. Raj told the story of treating a man with a prolonged erection after a user requested him to share the worst thing that had happened to him on the job.

Dr. Raj reveals in the video, which has been viewed 2.4 million times, that he was working one of his last shifts in the emergency room before moving on to the surgical department, and that it was “a spicy one.”

Dr. Raj was taken aback when he noticed his patient, a young man, bending over in discomfort and covering his groin with a towel, as if concealing an erection.

The patient admitted to taking too many erectile dysfunction drugs and having a five-hour erection. Dr. Raj said the man had tried “everything” to get rid of his erection, including running, peeing, and masturbating.

“On the surface, I try to appear cool, but on the inside, I’m worried,” Dr. Raj says in the video, explaining that any erection that lasts more than two hours is considered “bad news” and is referred to as priapism.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are two forms of priapism: ischemia and non-ischemic. Ischemic priapism is the most frequent.

Ischemic refers to a situation in which tissue’s blood supply is reduced. The second form is nonischemic, which occurs when the blood supply to the penis is not correctly regulated.

Answer to @teeawiltshire by @dr.karanr Danilo Stankovic – MyIdolesâTM Pieces (Solo Piano Version) #schoolwithdrkaran #learnontiktok #storytime #CruelSummerConfessions #CruelSummerConfessions

The man described in the video looked to have ischemic priapism, as Dr. Raj stated that blood was unable to drain from the man’s penis.

According to Dr. Raj, the longer priapism lasts, the more probable the penis will suffer tissue damage due to a lack of oxygen in the cells. As a result, issues such as might arise. This is a condensed version of the information.