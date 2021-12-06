In a video that has been viewed over 18 million times, a teacher instructs children with impressive dance moves.

On TikTok, video of a schoolteacher giving his students an entirely different kind of lecture has gone viral.

A group of middle school students can be seen in the video, which was published to the account Ms.Jenny, attempting the viral dance move known as the “Jerk” or “Reject,” which has garnered popularity on social media in recent months.

While their efforts are admirable, they are quickly overshadowed by those of their teacher “Mr. LeMay,” who emerges from the audience and performs his own near-perfect rendition of the dance to the tune of the 2009 New Boyz big hit “You’re A Jerk.”

The video can be viewed here.

@tenayas msjenny

When Mr. Lemay slaps the students!!! New Boyz – You’re a Jerk LeMay’s slick moves are not lost on his charges, who bounce along with their teacher as he cheerfully struts his stuff in what amounts to one of the year’s greatest feel-good films, dressed in a red Tenaya Braves hoodie.

On social media, LeMay’s efforts have been equally well received. The video posted to TikTok has been seen over 18 million times as of this writing, with supporters flooding the comments area.

“He’d been waiting for this moment his whole life,” wrote _short.stuff. “It’s fantastic.” “Knew he was going to kill it simply by the way he stepped in,” Kariizmagutierrez said. “OG had to show those kids how to do it,” Mufasa10k said, while whatthehayle wrote, “His knees hated it, but I know it was worth it.” “Millennial instructors know what that is,” Ireland Baldwin said, while TikTok sensation Laron Hines wrote, “Gone head Mista Lemay.” Austin LeMay, a teacher at Tenaya Middle School in Fresno, has been identified as “Mr. LeMay.” According to the original poster, LeMay’s dancing has already become legendary among his students, with dance-offs becoming a regular Friday recess pastime.

LeMay has even created his own TikTok account as a result of his newfound viral celebrity. While only one video has been released so far, it shows him strutting his stuff once more. This is a condensed version of the information.