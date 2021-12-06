In a video that has been viewed over 17 million times, a teacher nails a viral dance move and students lose their minds.

Ms. Jenny (tenayas msjenny) shared the video on TikTok on Sunday, writing, “When Mr. LeMay out jerks the pupils!!!” The video has now received over 17 million views and 5 million likes.

The pupils create a throng at the start of the 36-second footage, with numerous students attempting to “jerk,” a dance style made popular in 2009 after the release of New Boyz’s “You’re a Jerk.”

The dance has lately resurfaced on TikTok, where millions have used the hashtag “jerk or die” to demonstrate how good—or, in some cases, how bad—they are at doing the dance.

Consider the following scenario: imagine being told that your life depends on your ability to successfully jerk. Would they be able to make it? TikTokers are video their friends, family, teammates, and other people doing the dance and scoring them on a scale of 1 to 10 to see if they pass the exam. TikToker users are letting their viewers decide in some circumstances.

Though Gen Z has only lately been interested in the dance, millennials have been doing it for almost a decade, which is why Austin LeMay was able to “out jerk” his students.

LeMay can be seen joining the dance circle about five seconds into the video. As soon as he starts dancing, the audience goes insane, and several students join in.

In the middle of the routine, the audience falls silent again, but they cheer him on as he successfully completes some of the more difficult elements of the dance.

Jenny wrote in the video’s comments section that the dance has “become a regular activity at [their]school,” and that LeMay “kills it every time.”

In answer to TikTok user kim.cakess, she screamed, “They [the students]love him!” “He gets on their nerves a lot.” LeMay’s students, of course, are the only ones who enjoy his dance routines. Online commenters were equally enthralled.

“He’s been waiting his whole life for this moment,” Ashley wrote.

"He's been waiting for this moment since 2010," Marcus Perez stated.