In a video that has been viewed 2.5 million times, TikToker reimagines NFL divisions.

A woman’s TikTok re-creating and re-structuring the National Football League’s divisions has gone viral, garnering over two million views and the attention of the NFL and numerous professional football teams’ verified TikTok accounts.

In her video, TikTok user @btrait, or Becca, says, “I think we need to reorganize all the divisions for the NFL, and I think I figured out how it should be done.”

She then transitions to a greenscreen that depicts the new sections and how they are organized.

“I don’t think it’s fair that various animals have to compete against each other,” Becca stated as the greenscreen projected the “Cats Division” and the “Birds Division.” “Birds should not fight cats, and cats should not fight birds. I understand they’re natural enemies, but their skill sets are so dissimilar that it doesn’t make sense for them to be continually fighting for the same reward.” She continued her witty video by saying that each team should be able to “shine” in their respective area.

Other planned categories included a “Horses Division,” “Human Division,” and “Myth Division,” among others.

“You caught our attention, let’s discuss,” said the NFL’s verified TikTok account.

“It’s not necessary to discuss it; my new divisions are immaculate,” Becca responded.

Commenters weighed in with their own ideas on how the divisions could be improved.

The Minnesota Vikings’ verified account, for example, remarked to request that the team be relocated from the “Myth Division” to the “Human Division.” Becca’s video was also “stitched” to display a petition to relegate the Vikings to the “Human Division,” according to the account. The petition stated, “We reject being classified in the Myth Division because Vikings did exist.”

The New York Jets wanted to be relocated to a different division as well. The team sought to be transferred into the “Birds Division” after being placed in the “Rando Division,” which Becca described as “basically nouns.” The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, for example, were pleased with their division placing.

The Chiefs’ official TikTok account commented, “We’re into this.”

Other teams and leagues, not wanting to be left out, begged Becca to recreate divisions for their different sports.

