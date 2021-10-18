In a video that has been viewed 19 million times, a fan jokes that he discovered the real ‘Squid Game.’

After sharing a video playfully implying he had come discovered a real-life replica of the blockbuster Netflix show, one eagle-eyed Squid Game fan drove social media into overdrive.

With the craze over the iconic Korean show reaching fever pitch, photographer and videographer Joshua Ruan decided to have some fun.

Using the alias Joshua Ruan on TikTok, he produced a video promising to show a real-life replica of the games featured in the series.

The video had been seen over 19 million times at the time of writing. It’s available to watch online.

Squid Game follows a group of cash-strapped contestants as they compete in a series of seemingly innocuous children's activities. The winner will receive a large monetary prize, while the losers will face a horrific conclusion.

Ruan zooms in on a large boat full of people dressed in pinkish-red in the popular video.

They have a remarkable resemblance to the red guard, who appear as marshals of the ongoing games throughout the series.

“I think I spotted where the Squid Games are taking place,” says a written caption.

He then pans across to show a group of individuals dressed in the same pinkish-red walking near a waterfall.

While few, if any, people took Ruan’s jest about a “real” Squid Game seriously, the video sparked speculation that a second season was in the works.

The footage convinced Bean .floof16 that they were “filming season 2.” RealBeluga12 was also sure, writing on TikTok, “They are just filming season 2,” a remark repeated by another TikTok user Yaretzi.

Others, such as los.blancos4life, speculated that “it could be MrBeast,” referring to the Youtuber who recently committed to make his own real-life Squid Game.

Many people, on the other hand, were quick to pick up on the joke. User621078, for example, wrote: “You at Niagara Falls…a that’s rain suit.” Indeed, the cascades displayed on the video were undeniably those of Niagara Falls, and the people clad in red are clearly tourists taking in the sights while wearing protective ponchos. This is a condensed version of the information.