In a video that has been seen over 23 million times, a pharmacy employee is seen allegedly handling pills with bare hands.

An employee at a CVS Pharmacy is seen pouring medications into her bare hands to fill a customer’s prescription in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 23 million times, eliciting alarm from viewers.

“She came right from manning the window register to fill my medicine.” The writing atop TikTok user @jessica.lasirena’s video stated, “This is the final straw CVS.”

@CVS Pharmacy @jessica.lasirena I arrived to get this medication, but I already have another… It’s been one thing after another….original sound – JessicaCommenters on the video expressed their surprise.

One viewer remarked, “I formerly worked in a pharmacy and this is awful.” “It’s not the right way to count.” There is no reason for the staff to touch the tablets while putting them into a pill counter, according to a commenter who claimed to be a former CVS pharmacy technician.

Another remarked, “I worked as a technician for ten years and never counted pills with my hands.” “Even if we had to count 100 tablets, we utilized a tray.” Jessica told The Washington Newsday that she went to CVS to pick up a specific prescription, but when she arrived, the person in the video handed her something she didn’t need.

Jessica claimed that after typing on the computer, the employee told her to wait before grabbing baskets and shifting products around the counter. After that, the staffer began to bottle her prescription, which is when Jessica began taping her.

The staffer then proceeded to the store’s front register, where Jessica requested that the pharmacist, who was wearing gloves, fill her prescription directly.

She told The Washington Newsday, “The pharmacist came over and had this dramatic show of how she was changing her gloves.”

Jessica claims that after handing her the prescription, the pharmacist walked away without giving her any advice on either of the pills, which she had never used before.

Jessica stated that she had not expected the video to go viral and was merely seeking input from her friends to see if she had overreacted.

“With all the experiences being told, I know this is greater than my short video.” This is a condensed version of the information.