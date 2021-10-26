In a video that has been seen over 2 million times, a woman claims that a customer threw a high chair and screamed at staff.

Last week, a woman shared one of the “most disrespectful” incidents she’d experienced while working in the service business.

Courtney Alayna (@courtneyalayna) said in a now-viral TikTok video with 2 million views that a customer once hurled a highchair at her after screaming at some of her employees.

“I’m in the office one day writing beer lists when a hostess comes up to me crying and says, ‘Can you come up and help the other hostess with this dilemma,'” Alayna stated at the start of the narrative.

Alayna followed her employee back to the front of the restaurant to intercede when the hostess informed her that they were dealing with an irate customer.

“I see this guy, like, yelling at a 16-year-old girl [the other hostess], and she’s sobbing,” Alayna explained.

“I’m actually not talking to you, I’m talking to her [the hostess], so please back up and respect my personal space,” he said when Alayna sought to speak with him. Alayna, on the other hand, held firm and informed the customer that he would no longer be able to talk with her employee.

After some back and forth, the customer finally revealed that he was furious because the hostess told him that there were no tables available and that he would have to wait. He assumed the teen was lying, according to Alayna, but the TikToker confirmed that she was speaking the truth.

Alayna volunteered to add the man’s name to the list, but he became even more enraged.

“She already put me on the list,” he said, according to Alayna. She apologized for the delay, but said there was nothing they could do about it. Unfortunately, that was the point at which things began to deteriorate.

“He loses it, and he begins yelling about how much of a jerk I am and how stupid I am…and I just say, ‘OK, I’m truly sorry.'” “Could you please calm down?” she inquired.

He threatened to call the restaurant’s proprietors at some point. Alayna encouraged him to do so, potentially calling his bluff, but he declined. He “[grabbed]a high chair from the hostess stand” when she pulled out her phone to call the proprietors. This is a condensed version of the information.