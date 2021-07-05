In a video, Matthew McConaughey teases a run for Texas Governor, saying, “Let’s Rock.”

On Sunday, Matthew McConaughey continued to tease a future run for governor of Texas by sharing a stirring Independence Day speech to the nation via Twitter.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner, who has explored running for public office in recent months, urged Americans to accept “collective responsibility,” emphasizing that “we’re all in this together.”

As he sat in front of a giant American flag, the Texas native wished the country a happy birthday. “Yes, as we commemorate our freedom today, as we commemorate our birth as a nation—the day that sparked a revolt to reclaim our independence—let us recognize that this past year’s voyage around the sun was also a puzzler.

“But let us not forget that we are infants. In comparison to other countries’ timelines, we are essentially going through puberty as a country. And we’ll go through growing pains—we’re already going through them.

“This is not an excuse; it is simply the truth. And that’s a good thing, since we need to keep learning, maturing, striving, ascending, and building. And, as we continue to evolve, we must ensure that we keep hope.

“Why? We are who we are because of it. Why? Because the alternative is a waste of time. I believe that America, as well as you and me, are aspirational. We’re always moving, always on the go, trying to become wiser, braver, to dream bigger, to do bigger, to be more fair, to take the proper kinds of duties to gain the right kinds of freedoms.

“And we have to keep reminding ourselves that we live in a nation where our individual aspirations and goals must be respectful of and supportive of our communal responsibilities as Americans, hence the name United States of America.”

“Of course, we’re all different,” he said. “Each of us is self-sufficient. As individuals and states, we each have natural qualities that others lack. On the other hand, we’re all in this together. And if you don’t want to buy it, move on. “Get out of here.”

In the midst of the Fourth of July, Americans should “take a little inventory on where we’ve come from, where we are, and how and where we want to go from here,” he added. This is a condensed version of the information.